Long press toolbar shortcut for custom actions
-
Right now long pressing toolbar shortcut only shows option of editing which can be done from settings and only done once anyway. It would be nice if we can use it for other actions like find in page (something i personally need), Downloads and history. This is something that Via and Soul browser can do and it's a great time saver.
-
I'll just add a screenshot.
If I understand you correctly, you suggest to make another dropdown menu instead of duplicating the Settings button "Edit shortcut". With a capacity of 5-7 items?
I like that idea!