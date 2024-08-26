Opening a Workspace to a New Window will open empty tab to other window
-
When I open a Workspace to a new window, Vivaldi opens a new tab to another Window/Workspace. This is quite annoying, as I have to close those tabs, and find the tab which was open.
Here's a short video what is happening:
https://youtu.be/UspRFvex9Dk
Also, I wish this related FR would have some attention
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95332/open-in-new-window-button-to-workspaces-list-feature-request?_=1724657755988
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kHellstr I checked with 6.8.3381.57 and can reproduce.
Seems to be fixed in Snapshot 6.9.3447.13 and does not get such extra tab as in your case.
So a next 6.9 stable will get the fix.
-
Nice to hear that