Speed dial is empty after removing account from other computers Vivaldi - where to find it to recover it?
-
uniqueairport
Good evening.
Two days ago I logged into my account on my sister's iMac with Sonoma 14.6.1 on her Vivaldi 6.8.3381.57 because I needed some data from notes in my own Vivaldi browser. To do this, I simply added my account next to hers in the user management. Once I had completed my task, I removed my account from Vivaldi on my sister's iMac. Then suddenly my speed dial was empty. I only noticed this because I accessed my computer at home via AnyDesk. The speed dial is now empty on all devices and all entries are gone. My question: Where does Vivaldi store the speed dial entries, their arrangement in folders, etc. on an iMac/computer with MacOS? Is there a location in the library? I could then restore speed dial via TimeMachine.
Thank you for your support!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@uniqueairport Hi - most likely, what happened is that when you enabled Sync on your sister's machine, it synced her setup to your Sync account as well as your bookmarks and speed dials to hers.
Speed Dials are just folders in Bookmarks. Most likely your dials folders are there, just not set as Speed Dials any more.
Please read the Help docs:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/
I guess you've got some cleanup to do after this
-
uniqueairport
@Pathduck: Hello
So is there a place on my Mac were Vivaldi safe a file with the bookmarks and speed dial setup?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@uniqueairport There is only
Bookmarks
Bookmarks.bak
Check Help > About for the location.
Like I said, speed dials are just folders of bookmarks in the bookmarks file.
If you messed things up, restore from backup, that's what it's for.