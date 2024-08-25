@uniqueairport Hi - most likely, what happened is that when you enabled Sync on your sister's machine, it synced her setup to your Sync account as well as your bookmarks and speed dials to hers.

Speed Dials are just folders in Bookmarks. Most likely your dials folders are there, just not set as Speed Dials any more.

Please read the Help docs:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/

I guess you've got some cleanup to do after this