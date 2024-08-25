CNN Videos -- Hard to start playing in Vivaldi
beansandfranks
I am running: Vivaldi 6.8.3381.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Pro updated
The only way I can get a CNN video clip to play is by clearing all cookies, reloading that page, waiting a sec, and then pressing play.
AND that process works only some of the time.
This Issue doe not appear in FireFox or in Chrome.
Just an alert. Thanks
mib2berlin
@beansandfranks
Hi, I just start the first 3 videos from the start page, no issues.
I am on Windows 11, Vivaldi 6.8.3381.57.
Check this in a Guest Profile to exclude settings, extensions or a broken profile.