I do not want pwa's - I want shortcuts!
The title says it all - I use shortcuts on my home screen and for most web sites I have absolutely no problem BUT some websites (or Vivaldi ?) don't allow me to create a shortcut - or rather, the option to create a shortcut is there in the menu but when I select the option it seems to go through the routine of creating a web shortcut but it does not do that, it creates what I assume is a PWA! Why? I don't want a PWA, I want a browser shortcut. Is there any way to STOP this happening? It is driving me up the wall!
mib2berlin
@trevoraylett
Hi, did you check this with other Chromium browsers?
The webpage decide this not the browser, a quick search gives many results for Brave or Opera communities asking the same.
EDIT:
Can you add some links to such pages, all I tested created shortcuts.
Hi, I haven't checked with other browsers - I'll go and do that but two websites where it happens are:
https://www.bbc.com/news
https://www.bbc.com/sport
if that helps?
mib2berlin
@trevoraylett
Ah yes, the BBC wants you to create a PWA, no choice.
I use the app Shorty for such things, it can create shortcuts for everything.
Open the page and use Share to Shorty.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cz.mroczis.shorty&hl=en
Cheers, mib
Thanks for at least confirming I wasn't going nuts!! I hate having these things imposed on me by websites - I should get to choose what I want downloaded onto my phone. I actually don't like PWAs mainly because when I open them there is no address bar so I can't click in it to go somewhere else or even search which I find annoying. Plus, I believe (maybe wrongly) that PWAs can actually take up a lot more space that a simple web shortcut - whatever, I don't like them and I'll try that link you sent me for share to shortly and see what that's like
@trevoraylett The workaround that has been mentioned before is to long-click on a link to the site and add that link to your homescreen, instead of starting on the site itself. I don't add links on my homescreen though, so I'm not certain what would be used for a title or icon on the link created that way ...
mib2berlin
@sgunhouse
Hi, how do I paste this to the homescreen?
I can copy, download or select a link and then?
@mib2berlin Sorry, not sure. I saw someone mention it, but as I would never use it I didn't read farther.