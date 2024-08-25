Brave Search is adding a trailing s to search terms
wintercoast
I'm not sure when this started happening. I have Brave Search set as default. Whenever I do a search it appends a trailing s to the search term both when I search in the address box and in the search box.
It behaves fine when I enter the search directly in the Brave Search page. I also have the auto-suggest URL set. I'm using the latest stable version of Vivaldi. This happens both on my PC and laptop with latest stable Windows 10.
Any ideas?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@wintercoast Your parameters are probably wrong. Can’t reproduce. Next time please share your setup…
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s
wintercoast
I somehow had an extra s in the url. Not sure how that got there, as I've not touched it since originally setting it. I can't check my desktop at the moment, as I'm away from home for a few days.