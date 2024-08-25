Stop suggesting history on space key
-
pavelcheto
Currently when I type in the address bar it autocompletes typed history first. But it also searches in the website's name, not just the URL. I once searched for "std vector insert" and now if I type "std vector" and hit enter it autocompletes to the history entry about "std vector insert". I tried changing the search order but it didn't help. I want it to search in history until I hit space. After that I want it to always make a new search. And show search suggestions in the drop down. Is there a way to do that? This is the way it worked before and I prefer it.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@pavelcheto I suggest: hit Space or Backspace key in address field when Vivaldi autocompletes and the marked suggestion part will be removed and all is fine.
-
yojimbo274064400
AFAIK if:
- first character is space then following text is a search term
- last character is space then preceding text is a search term
Does issue persist if your type std vestor and then press
spacebar?