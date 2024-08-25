False positive drWeb signal on release 6.8.3388.222 and snap 6.9.3446.3 versions of android/Vivaldi (armv7)
After running both latest browser versions through VirusTotal I got a false signal from a single drWeb antivirus. Funnily enough, a search in the virus database on the drWeb website yields nothing for this Android.Spy.1256.origin. I have a question: is this a coincidence related to the Vivaldi developers (I have no complaints), or a pure bug in the antivirus?
The browsers are downloaded from this site.
@far4 said in False positive drWeb signal on release 6.8.3388.222 and snap 6.9.3446.3 versions of android/Vivaldi (armv7):
a pure bug in the antivirus
This. Also if you search information for this supposed
Android.Spy.1256.originyou get no known menaces, so DrWeb heuristic is likely failing and they should fix that
I use the BitDefender in Android, IMHO the best AV for this OS. So I'm sure that in Vivaldi is nothing strange, if not, it even won`t download.
In stable version 6.8.3388.230, the problem has been resolved.
Thank you.