Why are sites over-riding my theme?
-
I'm having issues suddenly. Some websites are over-riding the color of the theme I have set. How to I prevent that from happening?
-
While searching, I came across this page:
But I cannot find any of those settings in Vivaldi.
-
@BobP1976 said in Why are sites over-riding my theme?:
Some websites are over-riding the color of the theme I have set.
This is when you have "Accent from page" active on your theme.
Disable this setting on the theme you are using.
I cannot find any of those settings
You have to "edit" the theme (or create a new theme) - as the FAQ says.