Tab Stacks lost after browser upgrade
-
I'm new to Vivaldi and am enjoying it a lot except for a problem that has surfaced for me. One of the best things about Vivaldi is its ability to group tabs into "stacks." Unfortunately, when Vivaldi receives an update from the mothership, my stacks disappear and what's left is all of the tabs. And recreating the stacks is rather a pain. Am I missing something here? I would have assumed that the program would update itself and preserve all of my settings. It doesn't appear to do that with tab stacks. I would welcome any suggestions for how to preserve my tab stacks from the Vivaldi user community. Thanks!