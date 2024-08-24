Changing where cache and browsing history is stored
castleromeo
Hi.
I run my windows off an SSD.
This SSD is getting along in years and I should probably replace it soon.
That being said, I'd like to change where the cache and browsing history is saved and stored away from the SSD to one of my HDDs which have plentiful place.
Is there a way to do this?
Hi,
This topic has been already discussed.
Look at:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47607/change-default-chrome-cache-user-data-location-off-ssd
Please,
Continue there.
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the search function.
