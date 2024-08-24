Vivaldi's core engine is out of date
Vivaldi's engine is out of date compared to Chrome, which is at version 128. Brave and Arc's Windows versions are also at 128, while Vivaldi is still at 126.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
No, Chromium 126 is the Extended Stable channel and all security problems were fixed by Vivaldi developers.
Was [Chromium] Backport of “Type Confusion in V8” CVE-2024-7971
yngve Vivaldi Team
@abcpeak Chromium 128 is in the pipeline, see the Snapshot channel.
For reference, Chrome 128 was released Wednesday (3 days ago)
@abcpeak, Vivaldi is a lot more than a vanilla Chromium with the Vivaldi on it, it needs a lot of work to gut the Google crap and make it work with al the features which Vivaldi has. It's clear that with a small team Vivaldi can't release the same versión in real time like Google or other big companies, but this don't mean that it's outdated, at least it's security patches are all up to date, even if the Chromium version steps a little bit behind,, a week or maybe somewhat more.
barbudo2005
I imagine you are concerned about security.
You'll never be 100% up to date as they're currently preparing Chrome version "129".
@barbudo2005, 100% security when you switch off the PC and read a book, and not even this way. I think that Vivldi is secure as a browser can be.
@Catweazle Also ESR branches are often more "secure" than regular ones, and is usually (fair) easy to backport fixes from stable branch in form of patches (which is likely what vivaldi does)
@Hadden89, I think something similar. In any case I do not share the user's fears about Vivaldi, even if it is a version behind Google I do not see security problems anywhere.
@Catweazle most people thinks newer is better. Actually I went to ESR on most apps when provided and can't complain; they work better. There is too much rush in the change (firefox is a prime example).