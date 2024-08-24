Prevent browser from opening secondary window with no tabs and no menu
-
If I click on the hotel price links in Google Maps, a new browser window is opened. It has no tabs and no menu.
I don't like this mode. Can I prevent this and always open all links in a regular tab?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Hasenfrau said in Prevent browser from opening secondary window with no tabs and no menu:
If I click on the hotel price links in Google Maps, a new browser window is opened.
I do not see such with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.55 / Windows 11.
Mine looks like this:
You mean if you click on "Vorgestellte Optionen" or the rest below after scrolling down?
That are external links, they open in a new tab on my Vivaldi.
-
With Windows 10 they don't open in a regular new tab on my computer. They open in a secondary window. This window shows only the webpage, but it has no menu, now bookmark bar, now tab bar. Just the content of the webpage.
I don't like these secondary windows. I would like to have the link open in a regular tab like you describe it.
How do I make that happen?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Hasenfrau Ctrl+Click should open in background tab; does that help you?
-
@DoctorG Thank you! Perfect - this is just what I needed!