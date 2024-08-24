Vivaldi.net email domain
I have been trying to make an email address but its not letting. I read that you can't make email without doing somethings 1st. is that true? what do you need to do?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Arkbaz You need to be active in the community. And then you wait. There are no definite steps on purpose.
@luetage ah okay. thank you
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Arkbaz Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
