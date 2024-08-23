PiP window doesn't remember last setting
This happens on first opening the window. It opens in a small window at the top right and I have to expand it. Once it's expanded it remembers the size but if I close the browser it forgets the setting.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RonBalut Works with Stable 6.8.3381.55 & Snapshot 6.9.3447.13 at https://help.vivaldi.com/de/desktop-de/medien-audio-und-video/html5-proprietaere-medien-unter-linux/
Opening PiP, exiting Vivaldi, reopening, click on PiP icon, the PiP is at place and size where i left Vivaldi.
