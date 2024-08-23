Error loading English
-
I get a pop up with the above message even though I am in the US and everything is in English.
-
@RonBalut No idea what you're talking about. Do you have a screenshot of this popup?
-
@Pathduck No, it happens randomly and then disappears. I was able to click on it once and Windows said it was from Vivaldi. I'll try to take a pic.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RonBalut So it's a notification then? Like you get in the bottom right corner?
Does it show in the Windows Action Center?
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/open-use-windows-10-action-center
-
mib2berlin
@RonBalut
Hi, never saw this, do you have your system and Vivaldi language in English?
I have Windows 11 in German but Vivaldi in English, for example.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
@Pathduck It appears as a popup window at the bottom center of the screen. I use Win 11 and it appears the Windows Action Center is different. The notice doesn't appear in the list of notifications I've received.
-
@mib2berlin Win 11 and everything is in English.
-
@RonBalut My initial guess it's just some notification spam from some site you've (accidentally?) allowed to send them to the browser.
It's likely not Vivaldi itself but some site doing this.
You could check this yourself in Vivaldi's settings - under Privacy & Security, Website Permissions, any sites you've changed permissions on should be listed.
Otherwise a screenshot of the popup/notification would be useful.
-
Another suggestion,
A Multi Language Extension with broken lang file
-
@Pathduck I checked the permissions and found one I don't remember giving any permission to and deleted it. I could not take a screenshot of it as the text disappeared when I opened the clipper. It was nothing special, just the text. There was a small button at the top right that said "back to tab" when I hovered over it.
-
@RonBalut Did it look like this?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/translate-web-pages/
Or like this?`
-
@Pathduck Like the second one but there wasn't a website and it didn't have a settings button and in that corner there was a back to tab button. It hasn't popped up since I deleted the notification but it's only a day.
-
@RonBalut How do you know if it wasn't just the website you were on at the time that showed this popup and not Vivaldi?
I guess you don't... and no-one will know before you're able to get a screenshot so we can understand what you're seeing.
-
@Pathduck It showed up at random times and only when I was in Vivaldi. It had the back to tab button and Vivaldi is the only program I use that has multiple tabs. Every time I opened the clipper program everything inside the popup disappeared. As I said, it hasn't returned since I deleted the permission.
-
@RonBalut said in Error loading English:
As I said, it hasn't returned since I deleted the permission.
What site was the permission for?
I don't know any "popup" that has a button with the "back to tab" title.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RonBalut said in Error loading English:
I checked the permissions and found one I don't remember giving any permission to and deleted it
Name of such extension? Or was that a website permission?
-
@DoctorG It was a website permission.