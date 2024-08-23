Bookmarks are very important to me, so I have a large bookmark collection:

As you can see in the picture (see red arrow) I use a bookmark mod, created by @nomadic.

It is a Javascript mod:

(function bookmarkButton() { // ============================================================================================================ // Bookmarks button in front of the address field // URL: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/555475 // Description: Adds a bookmark button in front of the address field that opens a dropdown menu of all bookamrks // Author(s): @nomadic // CopyRight: No Copyright Reserved // ============================================================================================================ // Config ------------ const COMMAND_CHAIN_BUTTON_NAME = "Lesezeichen"; // ------------------- async function handleBookmarkMenuEvents(windowId, event) { const bookmarkListFromID = await chrome.bookmarks.get(event.id); const bookmark = bookmarkListFromID[0]; switch (event.command) { case "addactivetab": const isItemAFolder = bookmark.url === undefined; const parentId = isItemAFolder ? bookmark.id : bookmark.parentId; const index = isItemAFolder ? null : bookmark.index + 1; chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }, (tabs) => { const currentTab = tabs[0]; chrome.bookmarks.create({ parentId: parentId, index: index, title: currentTab.title, url: currentTab.url }); }); break; case "addbookmark": // TODO: No current solution, can't open bookmark dialog break; case "addfolder": // TODO: No current solution, can't open bookmark dialog break; case "addseparator": chrome.bookmarks.create({ index: bookmark.index + 1, parentId: bookmark.parentId, title: "---", url: "http://bookmark.placeholder.url/", description: "separator" }); break; case "edit": // TODO: No current solution, can't open bookmark dialog break; case "cut": // TODO: No current solution, can't make work with built in function in bookmark panel and page break; case "copy": // TODO: No current solution, can't make work with built in function in bookmark panel and page break; case "paste": // TODO: No current solution, can't make work with built in function in bookmark panel and page break; case "delete": // function works without special handling break; default: break; } removeBookmarkListeners(); } async function handleBoormarkOpenEvents(windowId, event) { let isOpenedInBackgroundTab = event.background; const bookmarkListFromID = await chrome.bookmarks.get(event.id); const bookmarkClicked = bookmarkListFromID[0]; // determine the bookmarks to open, an individual or a folder of bookmarks const bookmarkChildren = await chrome.bookmarks.getChildren(bookmarkClicked.id); let bookmarksToOpen; if (bookmarkChildren.length === 0) { bookmarksToOpen = [bookmarkClicked]; } else { bookmarksToOpen = bookmarkChildren; } for (bookmark of bookmarksToOpen) { switch (event.disposition) { // Depends on the setting for whether the bookmark is opened in a new tab or not case "setting": let shouldOpenInNewTab = await vivaldi.prefs.get("vivaldi.bookmarks.open_in_new_tab"); const crtlKeyState = event.state.ctrl; const middleMouseState = event.state.center; // adjust whether opened in the background depending on ctrl key or middle mouse press // isOpenedInBackgroundTab = isOpenedInBackgroundTab || crtlKeyState || middleMouseState; // Force to open in background tab isOpenedInBackgroundTab = true; // adjust whether opened in new tab depending on ctrl key or middle mouse press // shouldOpenInNewTab = shouldOpenInNewTab || crtlKeyState || middleMouseState; // Force to open in new tab shouldOpenInNewTab = true; if (shouldOpenInNewTab) { chrome.tabs.create({ active: !isOpenedInBackgroundTab, url: bookmark.url }); } else { chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }, (tabs) => { const currentTab = tabs[0]; chrome.tabs.update(currentTab.id, { url: bookmark.url }); }); } break; case "new-tab": chrome.tabs.create({ active: !isOpenedInBackgroundTab, url: bookmark.url }); break; case "current": chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }, (tabs) => { const currentTab = tabs[0]; chrome.tabs.update(currentTab.id, { url: bookmark.url }); }); break; case "new-window": chrome.windows.getCurrent((window) => { chrome.windows.create({ url: bookmark.url, height: window.height, width: window.width, top: window.top, left: window.left }); }); break; case "new-private-window": chrome.windows.getCurrent((window) => { chrome.windows.create({ incognito: true, url: bookmark.url, height: window.height, width: window.width, top: window.top, left: window.left }); }); break; default: break; } } removeBookmarkListeners(); } function removeBookmarkListeners() { vivaldi.menubarMenu.onBookmarkAction.removeListener(handleBookmarkMenuEvents); vivaldi.menubarMenu.onOpenBookmark.removeListener(handleBoormarkOpenEvents); } async function openBookmarkDropdown(event) { // clear any existing listeners removeBookmarkListeners(); vivaldi.menubarMenu.onBookmarkAction.addListener(handleBookmarkMenuEvents); vivaldi.menubarMenu.onOpenBookmark.addListener(handleBoormarkOpenEvents); const windowID = await vivaldi.windowPrivate.getCurrentId(); const rect = event.target.getBoundingClientRect(); vivaldi.bookmarkContextMenu.show({ windowId: windowID, id: "1", siblings: [ { folderGroup: true, id: "1", offset: 0, rect: { x: parseInt(rect.left), y: parseInt(rect.top), width: parseInt(rect.width), height: parseInt(rect.height), }, }, ], sortField: "title", sortOrder: "ascending", edge: "off", icons: [ "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAAyUlEQVR42q3TvQrCMBDAcV+ro7vvURx9AXVyaUGwuzinfsw66OYD+AJ2K21DUlooDaXEXOGki7mCDfy4G5L/lslsvvjLuAFz1j9MBwe01queped5F8dxthAZGti0bfvFGHsIISRGyEDTNDsjAEqpAALanH7EGqjr+tDnuu4+DMM78H3/DHesgaqqjhYnMlCW5bUoihuAHSciA+bBM8/zDuw4cScDUsqXDRngnL9RlmURTtzJQJIkPE3TDuw4ERmI41jZkIEhRv2NH2DDzUU+EiSYAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAqUlEQVR4AWP4z4gfElbAYMNQw9AAhSkMzBgKgNIiDOxQGMXgg6mgQYVdBSgJwgx8DLkMtUiwgsEXqKCBBwGTeKP5ENBbkKEBpEAAAftBGEKC+WAFlaK4IVhBjhQCFkiCMAKCFYTKIWCELAhHyMbJgXCcHFiBk7KTsicYI6CLEgi7KIEV6KnrqauDMAJARIAQpKCWz1RQBzvkMgWGBYMjkGjADoEyjpTHJgCRpZrxxM2tswAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAZElEQVR42mNgoBj8if/9/vd/MHz/ux6Lgl/3//j+NwbBP76/n/2u/y+ApuD3f4g0VMlmqGlg+Of+n3gUBejwj+/v93gV/Df+/X+IKHgPCyhs3vxzn+FXwq/7yIGDAt//SqA8MgF9hfa1XsQ+LgAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAAmJLR0QA/4ePzL8AAAAJcEhZcwAACxMAAAsTAQCanBgAAAAHdElNRQfiAxMIBBzsKlp7AAAA6klEQVQoz42RP04CURDGf8MObmyk8QSElhtQYGdBYSgJhhvABTCEI+AFJJGaUEDiRewojKEBJWGzBXlRGQoWeKsJOJN5k5l8b/59YsJJyXBGhBJlNIlmPNnmN6TNNWGiNSomaVW0EMOUAlMY05C29/mLV4V69pDYvPedN/QqmLQUDhMARSJyQESOCGyCgjtWYJHY/gWF2AOofYuav4PC3GsR2I+MeoDcNUePQF5hmYUQR5iALAMQXexurPCp4AhxKcCb7rzwcPUSrP2uR3bc5fpWuKFEkLptFYAhVYwP+cumDAA6993nf7G5BYxPRUIY3xtuAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAbElEQVR42mNgoBj8if/9/vd/MHz/ux6Lgl/3//j+NwbBP76/n/2u/y+ApuD3f4g0VMlmqGlg+Of+n3gUBejwj+/v93gV/Df+/Z90BRi+wFQAcSCcpoKC97CAwuGGXwm/7iMHDoYJDFicTZICAK40+w1CznHyAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAACXBIWXMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAAXNSR0IArs4c6QAAAARnQU1BAACxjwv8YQUAAACfSURBVHgBvZIxCgMhEEXHkEZPscex1s7LZHMWwU5bvU1yCW3NuoEQwoy6BPY1Mvh9OirAn7Dvwhjz2IYFya3OuTsmuPzUC+Csm/w2I+iBSo4IUAkpkFKC1hqVTAkaSilK8uFKTaSUQAixC0opEGNEc90TMPZ+Zc45mSEFbefWgvceQgikgGwh5wzW2r2VHt07mOHoPxgKnqMFtdZh5lxeJo4r4FiF0c8AAAAASUVORK5CYII=", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAACXBIWXMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAAXNSR0IArs4c6QAAAARnQU1BAACxjwv8YQUAAACfSURBVHgBvZIxCgMhEEXHkEZPscex1s7LZHMWwU5bvU1yCW3NuoEQwoy6BPY1Mvh9OirAn7Dvwhjz2IYFya3OuTsmuPzUC+Csm/w2I+iBSo4IUAkpkFKC1hqVTAkaSilK8uFKTaSUQAixC0opEGNEc90TMPZ+Zc45mSEFbefWgvceQgikgGwh5wzW2r2VHt07mOHoPxgKnqMFtdZh5lxeJo4r4FiF0c8AAAAASUVORK5CYII=", ], }); } // Adapted from @luetage's mod: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83388/update-feeds // Bind bookmark dropdown to command chain button let appendChild = Element.prototype.appendChild; Element.prototype.appendChild = function () { if (this.tagName === "BUTTON") { setTimeout( function () { if (this.classList.contains("ToolbarButton-Button")) { if (this.title === COMMAND_CHAIN_BUTTON_NAME && this.name !== "PanelBookmarks") { this.addEventListener("click", openBookmarkDropdown); } } }.bind(this, arguments[0]) ); } return appendChild.apply(this, arguments); }; })();

Once you have installed this mod, you have to create a simple command chain:

Finally, just add the bookmark button to the address bar:

I also like to use the quick commands to call up bookmarks, because many of my bookmarks have a nickname.

I have linked the quick commands (F2) to a button on my programmable mouse.

There is no quicker way to open your bookmarks.