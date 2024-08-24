Buggy dev tools touch emulation
The touch cursor is unpredictable in dev tools. It doesn't often appear but some touch functionality still remains. Holding shift to scale the visual viewport doesn't work at all.
It's not a problem in other Chromium based browsers on my system.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abR3iYRmi4U
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.55 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision bab02758ef95883226579569370a212f609f7100 OS macOS Version 14.6.1 (Build 23G93) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.30 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --restore-last-session --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/jamesbasoo/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Linker lld
Variations Seed Type Null
