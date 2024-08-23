Clicking on PWA notifications quits Vivaldi
-
I have a problem in which PWA notifications when clicked will quit Vivaldi as a whole. I'm so irritated with this. Please help, since some other people also reported this two years ago with no fixes.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@aa1874 said in Clicking on PWA notifications quits Vivaldi:
PWA notifications
You mean the Windows toast notifications in Windows taskbar?
How to create such notification in a PWA? How to test?
I can not reproduce it, added https://www.bennish.net/web-notifications.html as a PWA, let create some toast notifications, click on the toast notifications – all nice, no close/crash.
-
@DoctorG When I click on a notification sent by a PWA (let's say the likes of social media such as X, Instagram, or Reddit), Vivaldi exits unexpectedly instead of opening the PWA.
I've tested this with both per-user and system-level installs, both results the same thing on X, Instagram, and Reddit (on Edge notifications from those sites would open the PWA).
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@aa1874 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.