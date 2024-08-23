Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.8
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-7971: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thx!
️
-
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
Tabs crash very frequently. This happens on all pages and doesn't seem to be triggered by a special event. Opening a tab or scrolling suffices. Can anyone confirm?
(old redmi rmx2063, android 11)
-
Fine here
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
-
@mariap
please take a look right here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100447/false-positive-drweb-signal-on-release-6-8-3388-222-and-snap-6-9-3446-3-versions-of-android-vivaldi-armv7
What could it be in last versions?