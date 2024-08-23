Zoom a mouse selected area to viewport
-
I use Zattoo on a 1280x1024 screen, but some older series display with a wide black border. The zoom function that Zattoo had has been removed and won’t be reintroduced.
I would like a dedicated zoom feature in Vivaldi that allows me to select an area and zoom it to fit the viewport as if it were the sole content of the webpage.
-
Hi,
Ask at Categories Desktop Customizations & Extensions Modifications if anyone can help you on this.
In the mean time, check the topics there on how does this works