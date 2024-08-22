Structure in Synced tabs menu – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3447.13
In today’s snapshot we make it easier to see the organisational structure of tabs on your remote devices, making easier to locate a given tab. We also provide a minor bump to Chromium and fix a couple of crashers.
Hmm... first? ))
@yriik: yes
"It is commonly the case with technologies that you can get the best
insight about how they work by watching them fail"
- Neal Stephenson, 'In the Beginning was the Command Line'
@pathduck: A comment in relation to anything in particular?
P.S. It has been a very long time since I read it but I recall really enjoying that book by the way.
I'll be back!
@Ruarí said in A few extra fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3447.13:
A comment in relation to anything in particular?
No, just some quote I felt digging up for no special reason
derDay Supporters
so with this snappie we get less dead birds? felt like living in a bird house this evening
@derday: Yep, should be better, mainly due to the Chromium bump which has a common crash fix as well (which was also found in upstream).
"See, I told you they'd listen to Reason"
- Neal Stephenson, 'Snow Crash'
@Pathduck About … Command Line
@Ruarí Often wondered why this hasn't been made into a movie. Seems like it would be quite fitting nowadays
@lfisk Meta would only sue and claim they invented the concept of the metaverse.
This is a minor issue. But it was fixed a couple of snapshots ago, and seems to be back in these latest two snapshots.
When you launch Vivaldi and open the side panel it always starts with the Bookmark panel (which is the top panel on my side panel). The previous behaviour was to remember the last panel that was selected before closing the browser.
@Ruarí Maybe... but that would likely be a very good promotional stunt for all of the parties involved
mib2berlin
@ugly
Hi, I have the same in my used profile but I cant reproduce it in a clean profile.
I know there is a bug report about but I cant find it at moment.
Cheers, mib
Don't know what the problem might be my provider or extension, but after last update almost every new tab don't load web page and showing icon with dead bird, i have to click reload button every time. And bug with blinking icon of hidden extension still here.
mib2berlin
@sprayer
Hi, are you sure you are on 3447.13 and not 3446.4?
I had not one single dead bird with the latest build from 3 hours ago.
Same with the extension bug, check Help > About.
Cheers, mib
With this build, it crashes with some input textbox like in https://account.jetbrains.com/login?signup and https://vivaldi.com/zh-hans/bugreport/ (so, I can not report a bug), I'm a Chinese user and use SoGou input method
windbg says:
...
vivaldi!CrashForExceptionInNonABICompliantCodeRange+0x19cfc1a
...
vivaldi!CrashForExceptionInNonABICompliantCodeRange+0x237ad37
...
Edit: remove windbg log. And other input method also crash