Hello Vivaldi Team,

First of all, I want to thank you for the exceptional work you do in developing Vivaldi, a browser that caters so well to the needs of advanced users.

I would like to submit an idea to further enhance the private browsing experience in Vivaldi. Currently, when we close a private browsing window, all associated tabs and data are immediately erased, which is excellent for privacy. However, this can be limiting in certain situations where the user might want to keep certain private tabs active while ensuring they are securely protected.

I therefore propose adding a feature that allows private tabs to remain open even after closing the browser. These tabs could be secured by a PIN or pattern lock, ensuring that only authorized users can access them. This feature would also allow sensitive information, such as banking data, to be hidden while still being easily accessible when needed.

Additionally, this feature could prevent the loss of private tabs in case of a browser crash. I’ve experienced losing private tabs due to a crash, which is extremely frustrating, especially when those tabs contain important or sensitive information. With persistent private tabs, they would remain secure and recoverable even if the browser closes unexpectedly. This would provide extra peace of mind by ensuring that private data isn’t lost due to a technical issue.

Furthermore, it would be ideal to integrate this feature with tab synchronization across devices, so that private tabs can be accessible everywhere but still protected by a password or pattern.

Finally, I would like to suggest implementing a dedicated history for private browsing. This special history would only be accessible with the same PIN or pattern lock, allowing users to review their private browsing sessions securely without merging it with the standard browsing history. This would provide additional flexibility and control over private browsing data.

I am convinced that these features would add significant value for users concerned about their privacy while making their daily use more convenient.

Thank you for considering my suggestion, and I look forward to seeing Vivaldi continue to evolve!