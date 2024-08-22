Account Deactivation - Real or fake?
"You have 5 New pending mails. Your mail version 2.0.1 is currently being discontinued from receiving incoming mails, and will no longer work as of 8/22/2024.
To retrieve your messages and upgrade to version 3.0.1, kindly follow the upgrade information below:
Upgrade to version 3.0.1 now
Email Service Team."
Is Vivaldi team sending this or someone trying to steal my password?
@aleks31, this don't seem an Vivaldi mail, Vivaldi won't discontinue your mail service. Delete and forget it.
The Vivaldi notifications use the @vivaldi.com extensión in the URL.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@aleks31 The Vivaldi (web)mail server team never send such mails! Such mails are phising mails where bad guys try to steal your account.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@aleks31 That sounds like a phishing attempt.
Please report the message you received, to Vivaldi, by following the instructions on this Vivaldi Help Page.
I thought so, thanks. Reported.