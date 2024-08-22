Crash Report
-
cmccullough
Hey all. For the past month or so, I'm seeing the attached Crash Report multiple times a day on my Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora hardware. The browser doesn't stop working, however. I can click "Share Crash Reports" and then keep working. Is anyone else seeing this? I'm running the latest stable version and it doesn't happen on any specific web page.
-
mib2berlin
@cmccullough
Hi, once enabled it never appear again, check if the setting is still enabled in the privacy settings:
Maybe an extension disable it, sounds weird but they can do anything in a browser.
Cheers, mib
-
cmccullough
@mib2berlin Strange....It's enabled in the settings to send automatic crash reports. I'm seeing this, on some days, 20 times.
-
mib2berlin
@cmccullough
Hm, can you check .config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/ ?
Even Vivaldi crash or a tab crash I don't get this popup, no idea where this come from.