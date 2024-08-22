Music in background tab stop
-
I open a tab to play music in background, anh other tab for browsing web, but after 20-30 minutes, music is stop playing, I switch to music tab, the tab reload immediately.
How to keep the background tab active (to keep music playing)?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Which website do you play music on and which version of Vivaldi do you use?
YouTube, for example, occasionally asks whether you want to continue watching/listening when you've been playing videos from a playlist. AFAIK, the tabs doesn't automatically reload, though.