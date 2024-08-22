How to switch notification style from system notifications to custom notifications in a per-user install?
-
I want to switch the notification style from Windows system notifications to Vivaldi's own custom notifications, but I have a per-user install. How can I switch to it?
And if I need to reinstall Vivaldi for all users to switch, how can I retain my data?
-
mib2berlin
@aa1874
Hi, it is not possible to switch notification style anymore, the Chromium developer removed the notification flag.
Install and user data are independent in \App Data\Local.
You would need to manually enable "Delete User Data" during removing Vivaldi to delete your data.
Cheers, mib