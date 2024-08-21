Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.8
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-7971: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
@Ruarí Thanks Ruarí for all you do for us
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
What's with the snow?
Too early for VB-108774, where is the love...
dragonmastr
[Tabs] Wrong activation order after closing VB-107833
Thank. F**king. God.
Thanks!
Aaron Translator
Waiting for Arch repo sync