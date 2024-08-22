Bug with tab previews appearing out of nowhere when text is selected
Can we have this bug fixed please. It's supper annoying and I think it's in Vivaldi at least for a couple of months.
It happens, when you select the text on any website, using your mouse, and end up with "mouse up" around the tabs area, where the preview would be shown.
Version: 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Video: https://youtu.be/Py0J3F73Msg
mib2berlin
@azaz44
Hi, if you meant the tab preview it is known and already fixed the latest snapshot (Beta) for 6.9.
So you have to wait a bit for the next stable Vivaldi 6.9.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yes, I meant tab previews. Good to see the fix coming, thx.