Export Reading List
-
tannenzaepfle
Hello,
under Vivaldi 6.8. I want to export the reading list as follows
file->export->export reading list.
But there will be no window where to save or any other action.
Anybody has an idea
Thank you.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
looks like a bug report may be in order
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@tannenzaepfle Known issue, the fix should already be in 6.9.
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider using the following workaround in the meantime:
- press either
Ctrl+
Eor
F2to access Quick Commands dialogue
- type
reading
- select Export Reading List under Commands section, as shown below:
- press either
-
tannenzaepfle
@yojimbo274064400
Tank you works well