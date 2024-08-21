Vivaldi won't let me login to one site
This is a fairly recent problem. When I try to login to rctrader.com I get the following error message
LOGIN BROWSER COOKIE COULD NOT BE UPDATED
I get the same message if I try to create a new user.
My login works fine on Firefox and Flashpeak Slimjet, just not VIvaldi.
I've tried deleting all the cookies for rctrader.com and restarting Vivaldi, but still the error persists.
I'm using the latest version of Vivaldi, on Ultramarine (Fedora based) linux. I get the same error with Linux Mint as well.
How do I get around this problem?
All advice gratefully received.
Pathduck
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thanks for the pointer. A new profile solved the problem.
While I'm here, is there a way to copy bookmarks and passwords between profiles?
Thanks.
mib2berlin
@mogplus8
Hi and yes, the files "Bookmarks" and "Login Data" in the old profile include this data.
"Login Data" is encrypted, so it work only on the same system but you can also export both to files to use it on other systems.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck
@mogplus8 said in Vivaldi won't let me login to one site:
99% of the time, a new profile will show that the problem does not lie in Vivaldi. But testing in a clean profile is only a test - now you can start figuring out what's wrong in your regular profile. There's rarely any need to start from scratch.
So, follow the rest of the guide - clear cache, clear cookies, disable extensions. In some cases, a simple
Ctrl+F5will solve website "hickups" as it reloads the site skipping the cache.
@Pathduck thanks for the reply. I tried all the stuff in the list of things to try, and the only thing that worked was a new profile. No idea what I've done, so I don't know if it's a bug or not. Anyway my new profile is working, and if I can copy over my bookmarks and passwords I'm good.
Thanks again to all who helped me with this problem, much appreciated.