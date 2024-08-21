Latest version on Linux. SAS.no think I'm a bot...
sas.no flight search will not let me see search results for my next trip. Thinks I'm a bot. Ubuntu 24.04 with latest Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@jakob Hi, could be the adblocker (but it looks disabled), could be an extension, blocking cookies, could be using a VPN or proxy, could be a lot of things.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hi @Pathduck I tried with Opera and I had no trouble. I don't block ads. It has worked before as I fly frequently with SAS. Although I installed Ubuntu just recenly I have at least purhcased tickets with Vivaldi on Windows 11 many times. No VPN.