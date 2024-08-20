Playing Music in Browser
-
Can I play music from my computer's Music folder, in browser, with full player controls and playlists? I don't want to stream. I use Windows Legacy player now, but that's just another app to use and I want to streamline. I've looked through the extensions and only found extensions for streaming.
Windows 11
Vivaldi (I can't find the version, but I downloaded it last week.)
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@BrownBetty You can open audio files in the browser. Chrome added support for
.flacfor instance. But that’s it, load a file and play/pause it, or alternatively open an album directory in the browser and open the tracks from there. Chromium browsers aren’t audio players. Vivaldi is a podcast manager and player though, you can use the inbuilt RSS functionality for that ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/438899
-
@BrownBetty said in Playing Music in Browser:
Can I play music from my computer's Music folder
yes, dedicated music/media players exists. Winamp, Foobar2000, VLC, and a plethora of other ones.
in browser
why? you're asking the browser to do the work of another program.
You can but a browser it's not a media player so it lacks features of a full fledged media player and only has basic features.
-
Said:
why? you're asking the browser to do the work of another program.
Simple. Many people pretend that Vivaldi became this:
-
@iAN-CooG Just to streamline the number of apps that I have to open. I'd just need a basic program.
-
Directory player 1by1:
https://mpesch3.de/1by1.html#dwn
1by1.exe executable to install: 210kb
Features:
Directory Player: directly plays folder contents
Resume play: remembers track and position
Multi Resume for the ten recently played folders
Gapless play · Transition mixing · Audio enhancing
Folder tree file navigation · Directory finder (to play a whole drive)
MP3 decoding by ACM, mpglib, BASS
BASS library support (OGG, WAV, FLAC, AAC, MP4, CD...)
Optional 24 bit output and 32 bit audio processing
File utils: copy, move, rename while play, delete, date change
Scalable Big title view · Rename tool · Folder compare tool
Cue sheet support · M3U Playlist support · Bookmarks
Winamp 2.x input plugin support · WAV export
Track logging · HTTP control and streaming server
Highly configurable · Theme presets · Global hotkeys
Very small size · Low resource usage · Portable
-
Complete and very powerful: MusicBee
-
@barbudo2005 I'll look into it. Thanks.
-
@BrownBetty I use this extension to play my local music files. It does everything I need.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/audio-player/kidaobgibidickkdbapmeekkaejkacma
-
I use the SMplayer, which also permits to browse YT videos, radio and other streamings, apart of local multimedia files, it's the UI of the Mplayer (included in the download).
Before I used the VLC, but this one is better and way faster.
-
derDay Supporters
if you have vlc installed, you can enable the http interface which you can add as a sidepanel. it's pretty ....basic (read: ugly) but also pretty handy
-
@derDay, I'll take a look, but I don't see much reason to have it in the web panel, if it is an Desktop app, which is also easy accessible (Winkey+3, in my case). Only exception is an Extension like the one of ShareX, which add a button in the Rightclick menu to send it to the desktop app
-
derDay Supporters
@Catweazle said:
but I don't see much reason to have it in the web panel,
and that's ok for you, but for me it's handy to see which song is actual playing while I'm browsing. Of course I could switch with ALT+Tab to VLC, could look at the title and switch back, but why if my sidepanel is open nevertheless?
also it's easier for me to skip a track or go back with mouse rather than put my hands to the keyboard to operate with the multimedia keys
-
This post is deleted!