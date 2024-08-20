Solved Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit)
-
TyrionLannister
After today's updating of Vivaldi I do have unexpected closes when try to fill some form fields.
For example, it closed here - https://www.icloud.com/mail/ when try to write email name
-
6.9.3447.34 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Bug is fixed. Hurray!
-
@TyrionLannister
Hi, two user report crash at login or search fields, please check > https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100268/drag-from-downloads-show-your-support-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3442-4/52?page=3
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Ok, I'm not only one.
Somebody knows how to revert to the previous build?
-
@TyrionLannister
You should never downgrade Vivaldi, this can cause such issues.
The solution is in the thread.
-
I don't see any solution there! Log out and login to sync data not helps.
-
@TyrionLannister
Your password file "Login Data" is broken:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100268/drag-from-downloads-show-your-support-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3442-4/59?page=3#:~:text=Before nuking your profile
-
That not works!
After import password or after sync it crashed again and again.
How to install previous snapshot version? That version can't be used for any browsing
-
@TyrionLannister
I use it all day, it does not crash.
If you have the older version on your disk you can remove 3442.4 and install the older one, they are not stored anywhere.
-
TyrionLannister
I don't care about any others who's don't have any crush. This topic is not for you.
Uninstall and install again some previous snapshot version too not helps.
Sad, I do reinstall to stable version and it not crush with form fields after syncing.
Stable version don't have forcing dark mode for webpages shortcut. It sucks. Will be try snapshot version few weeks later. I don't have time for magic passes. This bug is crucial.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Ok. I have to try new 6.9.3447.13 (Official Build) (64-bit) and bug is still here (update from stable version). Is there any way to fix this bug?
-
@TyrionLannister Oh, i saw your post now!
@TyrionLannister said in Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit):
try new 6.9.3447.13 (Official Build) (64-bit) and bug is still here (update from stable version)
What had you done? You installed the 6.9 Snapshot over the 6.8 Stable? A Snapshot is a testing version, not for daily use; if you need a stable version, the 6.8 is the only one.
@TyrionLannister said in Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit):
try new 6.9.3447.13 (Official Build) (64-bit) and bug is still here
Try clear form filling:
- Delete form fill data with Ctrl+Shift+Del,
select "All Days",
select only "Form Auto Fill Data",
confirm with "Delete"
- Open Settings → Privacy → Google services → untick "Auto Fill Assist",
Close Settings
Do you use extensions? Which?
Open
vivaldi://system/, section "extensions", click on "Expand…" button, copy the list at right of the Collapse…
Paste the copied here.
- Delete form fill data with Ctrl+Shift+Del,
-
@TyrionLannister said in Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit):
Stable version don't have forcing dark mode for webpages shortcut. It sucks.
That's why I want again snapshot version. Ok I will try to delete autofill settings and come back here. Thanks. Time to reinstall again)) I do already revert back stable version.
-
@TyrionLannister You need to know that a Snapshot is for testing fixed bugs and new upcoming features.
⇒ What is a Snapshot
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
@TyrionLannister said in Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit):
I do already revert back stable version.
️ Do not Downgrade! - 6.8 Stable and 6.9 Snapshot profile data is not compatible because of different Chromium version/core and can cause unfixable issues.
If you like to test Snapshots use a Standalone install.
-
delete autofill not helps.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TyrionLannister Had you done this?
Google services → untick "Auto Fill Assist"
Do you use extensions? Which?
See updated https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/774331
-
I do delete whole extensions. Flags shows this - ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2
jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0
lglfeioladcfajpjdnghbfgohdihdnfl : Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0
mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 17679_24829_23085_21350
nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21
And bug is here. Thanks for standalone trick. It helpful, but speeddial images and shortcuts I do need to reassign. Not all the things sync can do
-
@TyrionLannister said in Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit):
nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21
Do you use Google Hangouts? If not you can disable it at Settings → Privacy → Google services
-
nope and there is no any hangouts on this page - vivaldi://extensions/
-
@TyrionLannister said in Closes on form fields. 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build, black beta icon) (64-bit):
there is no any hangouts on this page - vivaldi://extensions/
Because it is a internal Chromium core feature.