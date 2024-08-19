High cpu usage for vivaldi
Running latest linux mint on a surface laptop 3, cpu usage for two vivaldi tasks remains near 15% each. For roughly the same workload with the latest stable google chrome, usage per task is around 3%.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DoctorG Could be. I have read the suggestions for the other posts. I have no feeds. and ,much of the other suggestions either dont apply or match the suggestions with no luck. I will watch quietly as this particular machine is a backup and not in daily use. Thanks for the help.