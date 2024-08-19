Trusted site
Where in Vivaldi can I add sharepoint as a trusted site without using website permissions, because this does not solve my problem.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jacquesdhoest What is the problem with the site?
Because for some reason Microsoft Office does not longer trusts files opened from my sharepoint. The advice was to add this url to the list of trusted sites.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jacquesdhoest You can not download them after log in at Microsoft Sharpoint website?
Which error message is shown?
Where did you read the tip for "trusted sites"?
This is the error I get :
I can only download or open after clicking YES
The tip came form the IT guy of my software package.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jacquesdhoest Not a Vivaldi browser issue.
Seems to be a security feature of Windows and Microsoft Office.
⇒ Add, remove, or change a trusted location in Microsoft Office
I guess you need to add the Windows downloads folder as trusted location.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@jacquesdhoest Your "IT guy" needs to be more specific and give some actual useful info
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/add-a-trusted-site-in-windows-10
https://www.groovypost.com/howto/add-trusted-sites-in-the-windows-10-control-panel/
It's kind of absurd, but Windows/Office still relies on the old "Internet Options", a remnant of Internet Explorer.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck I never touch Trusted Sites of Windows' Internet Explorer Settings.
@Pathduck This solved my problem.Thx.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG said in Trusted site:
I never touch Trusted Sites of Windows' Internet Explorer Settings.
I know, but Office requires it... possibly depends on the version.
Also Sharepoint is mostly used in enterprise settings, and requires admins that know their stuff, like setting group policies for browsers, especially for authentication/Kerberos/SSO etc. And if their users want to use alternative browsers, they'd better know how to configure these policies for other browsers, since they might use different registry paths, like Vivaldi. Usually admins don't care and say users have to use Edge to use Sharepoint and that's that