MS Shared Mailbox
dark.tweek
Hi !
Is there a way to add a M365 Shared Mailbox to the mail part of Vivaldi ?
Thnaks.
edwardp
@dark-tweek Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
If you are referring to Office 365, no. The Exchange protocol used for that is proprietary to Microsoft and is not supported by Vivaldi.