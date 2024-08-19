Vivaldi does not remember to mute the web page.
-
takeva Supporters
I mute a web page, but when I close the Vivaldi browser, when I open the webpage again, Vivaldi still plays the web page sound.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@takeva How do you mute a web page?
Where can i test it (URL)?
I tested with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 Win 11 23H2 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfRUHgy4GuQ , started the video, muted the tab, exited Vivaldi and restarted it.
Tab is still muted.
-
takeva Supporters
@DoctorG I tested with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 Win 11 23H2 as well.
I tried your link and when I open a new site and use the command to reopen a closed window, it remembers that the sound is muted. But if I reconnect without using this command, it plays the sound on
This is my test video.
https://youtu.be/sY-qtbvPdBU
-
@takeva Looking at your video, things are working correctly. Vivaldi does not mute web pages/URLs, it mutes tabs.
So if you open a new tab instead of reopening the older tab where you applied the mute, you lose that mute.
-
takeva Supporters
@AltCode
Then I guess I'm not used to it yet, because when I use Chrome, the command in the same place will mute the website.
Does Vivaldi have a command to mute websites?
-
@takeva You could go to
vivaldi://settings/privacy/, under "Website Permissions", and change the sound permission to be blocked/muted for certain websites by default (or alternatively change the global permissions so that all websites always have sound blocked/muted by default):