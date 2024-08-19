Notes Freezes Vivaldi on Desktop
-
Notes freezes Vivaldi on desktop whenever I try to access them. I can see the list of notes but trying to access any of them stalls Vivaldi and I have to restart - this frees up other tabs for use but notes remains unusable.
-
-
@PaulChappell How large is the Notes file? You can find it by opening Vivaldi profile folder by typing
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\in Windows Explorer address field and hit Return
-
@PaulChappell said in Notes Freezes Vivaldi on Desktop:
I can see the list of notes but trying to access any of them stalls Vivaldi
Do you try to see them In Notes Panel or in Notes Manager tab?
-
Hi Doctor G - Notes Panel
-
Notes Manager Tab also causes the same problem
-
@DoctorG 21mb per page and about 16 pages
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PaulChappell Now, i hope, we can try to get your Notes repaired.
First backup the old Notes file:
- Exit Vivaldi
- Open Explorer
- Type in
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Hit Return key
- Copy file
Notesto a safe place
Now export the existing Notes:
- Start Vivaldi
- Open Vivaldi menu by button
- Select File → Export → Export Notes
- Select folder to store the exported notes
- Notes get exported in a folder
Vivaldi Notes
Now try to restore the notes:
- Open Explorer
- Type in
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Hit Return key
- Delete file
Notes
- Start Vivaldi
- Open Vivaldi menu by button
- Select File → Import by Applications or Files → Import Notes
- At Import From dropdown select "Notes Folder"
- Select the folder
Vivaldi Notes
- Notes get imported
-
@DoctorG Thank you for the advice which was clear and easy to follow. Sadly, I still have the same problem ️
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PaulChappell How large (file size) was the
Notesfile? How many notes does in contain?
I guess all your Notes have personal information and can not be shared with Vivaldi developer team?