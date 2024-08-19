No support for iPhone SE
Just tried to update on my iPhone SE by TestFlight, but says it is “incompatible on this device”.
Using iOS: 15.8.3, says it is up to date.
Asking for new code to redeem.
Vivaldi ver.: 6.3388.42(6.8.3388.42).
Version 6.8 is based on Chromium 126; unfortunately, that version of Chromium dropped support for iOS 15.
@AltCode said in No support for iPhone SE:
[exclamation, EXPLITIVE] chromium
Well there is no new phone in the future so I guess its Firefox Focus, maybe.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@AltCode iOS doesn't run Chromium though
@mathieulefrancois
It did run previous versions of Vivaldi and Edge. Not tried other Chromium browsers except brave a while back.
This is written in Vivaldi on an iPad, so just have to rely on Chromium to keep support for this version of iOS then lose it I guess.
@mathieulefrancois Chromium != Blink
Chromium is available for iOS using WebKit instead of Blink*, and Vivaldi is build off of that.
* Ever since the DMA went into effect in the EU, there has been an ongoing effort to port Blink into iOS, so that Chromium may use it there as well.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@AltCode oh interesting. I didn't know that.
All I knew was that Vivaldi (iOS) was using WebKit, but didn't realize it still went through Chromium in a way.
Vivaldi is working pretty well in IOS.
@greybeard The latest Vivaldi release version 6.8.3388.154 requires iOS or iPadOs 16+. If you have an older Vivaldi release (not Beta) version it should continue to work. As Vivaldi on iOS is a wrapper on Safari (nothing to do with Chromium) the old version should be relatively safe to use, at least as safe as Safari.
If you don't have a release version installed you can try the methods listed in this article to get it. https://www.makeuseof.com/how-to-download-older-versions-of-apps-on-older-iphone/
@yeswap
Apple Store did offer me an older version so I took it. Seemed to work OK until it crashed after Sync.
Have not had time to try further and phone battery is dead.
I will look at it further tonite.