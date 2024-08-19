Turn off vivaldi magnification
-
vivaldi desktop 6.8.3381.53
OSX 14.6.1
I am not sure what is triggering it but every once in a while when I am viewing a page I see it gets magnified. I am not sure if this is OSX processing the magnification or vivaldi. Please let me know how to turn off magnification.
Cheers
-
@djnoah Single-key shortcuts enabled? If so, then + or some of the number keys (8 or 0) zoom in, - 7 or 9 zoom out, and 6 or * will reset the zoom to 100% if Vivaldi doesn't recognize that the page is accepting text input. You could remove those shortcuts under Settings > Keyboard > View, or just generally disable single-key shortcuts.