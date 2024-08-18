Adblock: Filter list name becomes URL when own lists are deactivated
-
sdtbluethink Supporters
If I save my own Adblock filter lists, the title of the list is visible. As soon as I deactivate it, the name becomes the filter URL. However, if the URL does not provide any information about the list, you lose the overview.
Correct behavior: Continue filter list name of added lists when filter lists are deactivated.
Update: VB-108771
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@sdtbluethink Yes, I can confirm this as I use some custom lists as well.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting