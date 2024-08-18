Vivaldi crashes when trying to sync on iPadOS
-
As the title says, Vivaldi crashes when I try to log in and sync data on the very latest version of iPadOS.
Also tried the snapshot version on Test Pilot as well and the same thing happens.
Not sure what to do really, anyone have any ideas?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ultravio1et There is a Sync related crash fix coming out in the next Snapshot. When it's released, please update the app on TestFlight and see if it's still crashing or not.
-
@jane-n lovely, thank you for the reply
-
@jane-n said in Vivaldi crashes when trying to sync on iPadOS:
@ultravio1et There is a Sync related crash fix coming out in the next Snapshot. When it's released, please update the app on TestFlight and see if it's still crashing or not.
no crashes