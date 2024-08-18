Extension buttons not hiding
VivaldiRuser2
Since a couple of snapshots ago, the extension buttons are not hiding when selecting the hide option from the contextual menu.
When they do actually become hidden, they come back the next time the browser is started.
Version 6.9.3442.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
derDay Supporters
@VivaldiRuser2 said:
can't confirm. but they need two times of "activate hiding" them until they hide
Win10 22H2
VivaldiRuser2
@derDay
Indeed they do, but they revert back to visible on browser restart, at least for me.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I can not reproduce this with 6.9.3442.4 Win 11.
Hiding the extensions by context menu on extension button, the extension toggle button (="puzzle" button) appears. So they are hidden.
After restart they stay hidden.
@VivaldiRuser2 Do you have the issue with all extensions or only some?
I can confirm this recurring regression, was fixed in previous snapshot but reappeared in 6.9.3442.4
The extensions affected seem to be related to manifest v2 or not from the google store:
uBlock Origin 1.59.0
AutoplayStopper 1.9.8.1
Auto Quality for YouTube 1.1
Classic Images 1.5
all these extensions got a warning in the extensions page that "they will be sooner or later not working anymore"
They reappear even if hidden few seconds after being hid.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I believe this is:
VB-107602 Unable to hide extensions until after a restart
Or at least related to it. Confirmed, assigned developer.
So patience, when testing Snapshots
I get it for uBO only, so possibly it only happens with some extensions.
Did any of you report it as well, if so what's the VB#?