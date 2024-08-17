New tabs VS dark mode
Hello !
I configured the "new tab" content to be empty.
I'm a dark mode afficiodanos, and everytime I open a new tab I get flash banged by an empty white page
Ideal would be that Vivaldi honors the prefers-color-scheme by adding something like this on the page:
<style> @media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) { body { background: #222; } } </style>
But if you have any alternative solution that, idealy, won't involve installing plugins, I'm all in!
Cheers!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@durss Simple solution - don't use
about:blankor a blank page.
Use the Start Page.
Optionally, remove all bookmarks etc in the start page in settings.
You can have a new tab page with an image, or a colour of your choice.