I have saved different pages in the panel. Unfortunately, Vivaldi remembers the last page I opened when I close the tab and open it again.

It would be great if, when reopening the bookmark in the sidebar, you could always see the saved start page (without still having to click on the little house). This could also be implemented as an option if others do not like this behavior.

On news pages, for example, I would then always end up in the overview and not see the last article I opened.