Highlight the icon of the open sidebar element better
sdtbluethink Supporters
I can't immediately see which icon is open in the sidebar.
When I move the mouse over an icon, it is highlighted. A similar display would be helpful for the open sidebar page.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@sdtbluethink I already sent a report to bug tracker to get the contrast issue fixed for better usability.
FYI, if you follow changelogs/fixed bugs:
VB-108024 "Insufficient contrast of selected panel button" - Uncornfirmed