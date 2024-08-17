Adblock: List name is not displayed for own filter lists
sdtbluethink Supporters
When managing filter lists, the URL is displayed instead of the name for your own or self-added lists.
derDay Supporters
@sdtbluethink
did you add a title tag within the list? like
! Title: own list from uBO
sdtbluethink Supporters
@derDay
Yes, it also works on the desktop (and in other adblockers).
You can try it with other public filter lists. So far it doesn't work anywhere.
eg
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hoshsadiq/adblock-nocoin-list/master/nocoin.txt