current RAM usage - how to off?
What is this stupidity I can't turn off again.
Vivaldi = always new and always dumber.
I hate it.
After many years, I'm done with Vivaldi browser.
Enough!
@iwo Sir, this is not an airport: you don't need to announce your departure.
Speaking of airports, if sirs like these flew, you'd never see sunlight.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iwo Can be fixed with a modification
⇒ https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/Web/Browser/Vivaldi/vivaldi-6-8-speicherverbrauch-fur-tab-tooltip-entfernen
Please use webpage translation, i had no time to create a article in English.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@barbudo2005 Well, could be that my hint is useful for others stranding here by forum-search or external search engine.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
In Vivaldi's Snapshot build, there is a new option.
- Settings
- Tabs
- Tab Display
- Tab Options
Uncheck: Show Tab Memory Usage
This option should eventually be in the Stable build.