Opening Links
Newbie question: When I open a link (from within Vivaldi), it sometimes opens in the same tab, and sometimes opens in a new tab. What is the rule it's following and how can I change the default opening behavior? I can't find it in settings, but I'm sure I'm just missing it.
@Chante77 The site/link decides. A setting doesn't exist, but in most cases you can force a link to be opened in a new tab with middle click of the mouse.
@Hadden89 Ok, thanks for your quick reply!! How about the opposite -- can I easily force it to open in the same tab? I like to use tiled tabs, and it's really irritating when a link opens in a new (untiled tab) instead of in the current tile. THANKS AGAIN!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
On desktop right-click on the link, on mobile long-press on the link to open a menu. From there, select the option you prefer:
- Open link in new tab
- Open link in new background tab
- Open link (opens in the same tab)
You could also look into Mouse Gestures (Settings > Mouse > Gesture Mapping) for easy opening of new links.